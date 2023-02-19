FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and the party's national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, are meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, the APC national chairman summoned the meeting to discuss issues related to the campaign, the naira crisis and the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Legit.ng gathers that governors in attendance include Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

APC chairman Adamu addresses governors

Meanwhile, Senator Adamu in his welcome speech during the opening session commended the governors for attending the meeting.

He said the essence of the meeting is to have some interactions to as to "have a better interpretation and appreciation of the situation that we are in."

Legit.ng notes some APC governors had filed a suit against the federal government over the naira redesign policy.

The Supreme Court ordered the CBN not to implement the deadline but Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said there was no need to shift the deadline.

Buhari had partially complied with the court as he ordered an extension of the deadline of N200 notes and declared that old N500 and N1000 notes were no longer legal tender.

This had triggered a nationwide outrage. Governors of the ruling party joined those who criticised Buhari over the issue.

