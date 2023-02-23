Oforchukwu Egbo, the PDP candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency was attacked on Wednesday, February 22

Meanwhile, some gunmen had also attacked and killed the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, Oyibo Chukwu, with five of his supporters on Wednesday

Enugu South LGA, Enugu state - Gunmen have attacked the campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Oforchukwu Egbo.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 22, at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South local government area of the state, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the hoodlums killed the driver of one of the buses in the convoy.

