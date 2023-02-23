Tension in Southeast State as Gunmen Attack PDP Candidate, Kill Driver
- Oforchukwu Egbo, the PDP candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency was attacked on Wednesday, February 22
- The hoodlums during the attack on Wednesday, February 22, killed the driver of one of the buses in the convoy
- Meanwhile, some gunmen had also attacked and killed the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, Oyibo Chukwu, with five of his supporters on Wednesday
Enugu South LGA, Enugu state - Gunmen have attacked the campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Oforchukwu Egbo.
The incident happened on Wednesday, February 22, at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South local government area of the state, The Punch reported.
Legit.ng gathers that the hoodlums killed the driver of one of the buses in the convoy.
