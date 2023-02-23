Youths in Imo state have been urged to ensure they use their Permanent Voters' Cards to oust the All Progressives Congress from Power

The call was made to the youths by a former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday, February 22

Ihedioha said that the ruling APC has brought nothing but curses upon Nigerians since they took over power from the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015

A former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, has called on youths from the southeast region to ensure they cast their votes for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Ihedioha while speaking at a town hall meeting organised by PDP youths on Wednesday, February 22, said that a vote for Atiku will bring an end to the agitation and restiveness across the southeast region of the country.

The former governor at the meeting themed 'Youths and students as catalysts for PDP's 2023 general election', maintained that the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration has been a curse to the people of Imo and Nigeria at large.

He enjoined the youths in the state and southeast as a whole not to make the mistake of voting for another party that will compound their woes.

His words:

"For us ordinarily, Imo is a PDP State, but we have been blown by a wave, that's why we have to work harder.

"It doesn't come easy, the southeast has invested tremendously in National development, we're very industrious, and we have done so much to advance the country's technology but what we're getting is not commensurate to it.

"That's why there is fatigue, and anger in the land, APC administration has been a curse to the nation, but the dark days must soon be over, we must not work in anger, our faculty must be intact,it's important we come out of the misery but we're going to be very careful."

Also speaking, the deputy director of youth mobilisation for Atiku's Presidential Campaign, Chinonso Obasi, emphasised that it is only Atiku that will implement all the recommendations beneficiary to the southeast as proposed by the Confab.

Obasi, a former member of the 2014 National Confab said:

"The recommendations of the Confab if implemented would have benefitted the Igbo, it proposed extra States, it is only here we have five States others have 6 and seven, but Atiku has promised to implement it for us if he becomes president.

"The Confab also recommended that the southeast as a result of the civil war would be reconstructed, and rebuilt, but that has not happened, he would implement it for us, again for Nigeria Students, they will have access to loans as recommended in the Confab, he has set aside $10 billion for youth employment, all these the youth will benefit by voting for him on Saturday."

