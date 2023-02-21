As political parties make the final push towards achieving victory in the February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has decided to hold a nationwide readiness conference between its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and all candidates of the party.

A chieftain of the PDP, Obianuju Ogoko said that the meeting will be conducted virtually across all the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

Ogboko said the meeting which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 21, will avail the candidates the opportunity to discuss issues affecting them before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

She said that the PDP is the only political party amongst the front-liners that is creating such an interactive platform for its candidates in the country.

Her words:

“From what I gathered, the leadership of our party’s national campaign council is planning a virtual meeting with all candidates nationwide, similar to what happened on Sunday between the NASS candidates and our presidential candidate.

"The only difference is that it’s a virtual meeting and it will involve all the candidates contesting difference offices in Nigeria."

She retreated that, the PDP is not just holding the meeting with its candidates, but wants to use the opportunity to tell the smaller parties that political structure is what determines victory in all elections.

She added

“This scheduled virtual meeting will also provide our party, another opportunity to remind the structureless political parties in Nigeria that, having registered members and candidates in every nook and cranny in the country is of great importance in an election”

"This meeting is the first of its kind in an election year. This is the first time a Presidential Candidate shall be holding such an interactive meeting with other candidates before an election.

“As I earlier mentioned, this is the first time a meeting of this nature is taking place between candidates of major political parties in a crucial election such as the 2023 general elections.

"The meeting shall avail our party members and candidates, the opportunity to discuss and plan for total victory on February 25, 2023."

