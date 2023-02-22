The British government has set some tough agendas for Nigeria’s next president

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria said that Nigeria’s next president should take urgent action on the economy and security

Specifically, Catrina Laing said the next president should address fuel subsidies and taxes early enough

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catrina Laing, has advised that Nigeria’s next president should be considerate in the removal of fuel subsidies in a way not to hurt poor people.

Laing stated this during an interview with Channels Television. She said that the removal of fuel subsidies has to be the top priority of whoever becomes Nigeria’s next leader.

Peter Obi, Atiku Abubkar and Bola Tinubu Credit. PIUS UTOMI

Source: Getty Images

UK High Commissioner lists important areas

Reports said she listed other priority areas as multiple exchange rates, saying that investors would run away if they cannot secure their forex. She mentioned raising taxes as one of the top priorities for the next president.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Laing also said the country’s next president should be bold enough to take those tough and bold decisions early with courage, stating that he or she should focus on the economy as a top priority because economic challenges are responsible for most insecurity in the country.

The British High Commissioner expressed optimism about Nigeria’s preparedness for the 2023 polls, particularly voter registration.

She commended INEC and voters

She commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for its role in the voter validation exercise and asked Nigerians not to be intimidated on election day and to go out and cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

Stating that the UK government can work with whoever emerges as Nigeria’s next president, Laing said the next president will have to confront the challenges around the economy and security.

UK Govt releases list of companies approved to sponsor skilled Nigerians ready to relocate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom has released a list of organizations licensed to sponsor skilled immigrants through the temporary worker immigration route.

The companies approved by the UK will provide an option for smart Nigerians who are not financially buoyant achieve their 'Japa' dream, which has become popular, particularly among Nigerian youths.

Japa is a phrase that captures the desire of Nigerians to seek greener pastures abroad.

Source: Legit.ng