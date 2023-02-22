Osita Okechukwu, the DG of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari stopped the third term ambition of former president Olusegun Obasanjo

Speaking against the popular opinion and the claim Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, that he stop the former president from getting a successful third term agenda

Okechukwu said though Atiku later joined in the struggle, but President Buhari started the struggle by leading a strong opposition

Osita Okechukwu, the director general of the voice of Nigeria (VON), has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari halted the third term ambition of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and not Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Daily Trust reported that Okechukwu, who is a foundational member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said President Buhari started the struggle before Atiku joined.

Osita Okechukwu claims Buhari stopped Obasanjo thiird term ambition Photo Credit: Femi Adesina, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Buhari, no Atiku stopped Obasanjo third term plan

Atiku had claimed that:

“During my tenure as Vice President, I developed relationship with members of the National Assembly, and it was that relationship that enabled us to stop the third term or the life presidency attempt by President Obasanjo.”

In his reaction on Wednesday, February 22, Okechukwu admitted that Atiku later joined in the struggle but that he stopped Obasanjo's third term agenda was not an honest and truthful comment.

The APC chieftain said:

“Many of us were observers when ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo had almost driven Nigeria into a one-party state, prelude to 3rd term gambit. This bid was stopped by Buhari, who, in a thunderstorm fashion, strengthened the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) by his way 12 million vote bank scored in the 2003 presidential election.

“President Buhari, more than any other Nigerian dead or alive, should be given the credit for simulating the movement which botched first — one-party-system; and secondly, the obnoxious 3rd term plot by PDP behemoth.

“Obasanjo was implementing a one-party system he had advocated in a pamphlet as the best model for Nigeria before he became president. But Okadigbo warned that this is the trajectory of all known African big men.”

Source: Legit.ng