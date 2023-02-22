The member representing Babura/Garki federal constituency in Jigawa state, Honourable Musa Muhammed Adamu Fagengawo has resigned his membership from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Also Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar Special Adviser on Affrostration, Honorable Bala Sule Kila dumped the ruling APC to PDP.

The member the disclosure in a letter personally signed and sent to the APC chairman of the Kore ward in Garki local government area in the state and obtain a copy by Tribune Online in JIgawa state.

Honourable Musa Muhammed said his decision followed the series of conflicts happening at all stages of the party (APC).

According to him “I write to notify you that have I resigned my membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from 21st of February 2023″. This was necessitated by the series of conflicts happening at all stages of the party”.

Source: Legit.ng