The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kano state, Bashir Ishaq Bashir, said reports claiming he has defected to the APC are false

Bashir insisted that he remains a card-carrying member of the LP in Kano state, adding that he believes in his party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The Kano state LP guber candidate also said that the reports of his alleged defection are the handiwork of politicians who do not wish well for Nigeria

Kano state - Bashir Ishaq Bashir, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kano state, has denied defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 4, Bashir said he remains a loyal member of the LP, adding that he is committed to contesting and winning the governorship election in the northern state come 2023.

Bashir Ishaq Bashir, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kano state, said he didn't defect to the APC. Photo credit: Engr. Bashir Ishaq Bashir - Hasken Kanawa

The LP guber candidate said reports claiming he has defected to the APC were sponsored by politicians who do not want to see Nigeria progress.

Bashir reiterated that the reports of his alleged defection are "false, baseless and without any iota of credibility."

Nigeria needs Labour Party, Peter Obi, says Bashir

Speaking further, Bashir said Nigeria needs Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to be salvaged "from political mercenaries and failed leadership under the contraption called APC and its siamese twin the PDP."

He urged public members to disregard the reports claiming that he had left the LP for the APC.

"I am a card-carrying member of our great party, the LP and the gubernatorial candidate of the Party in Kano State.

"I believe in the ideals and leadership standards of OBI and Datti and will continue to support them with all we have," he said.

Reactions trail Bashir's statement

Felix Mbanefo Oriaifo commented on Facebook:

"Together we can make Nigeria a better place to live long live obidient family long live our motherland Naija go better in our lifetime."

Ezema Sunday said:

"Our Amiable Capacity Excellency. We're fully behind you."

Umar Ishaq Sidi said:

"May Almighty Allah be with you in all your affairs and political struggle amen."

Moses Ewa said:

"We move Obidient is a tsunami that can't be stopped. Together We shall overcome the old political establishment of illegalities, manipulation, greediness, incompetency and corruption."

