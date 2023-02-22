All are getting ready for the much-anticipated presidential election slated for Saturday, February 25

President Muhammadu Buhari recently said he met with the INEC chairman to get preparation updates

He stated that the essence of the meeting is to ensure that there are no excuses in the lead-up to the election

FCT, Abuja - With less than three days to the much-anticipated presidential elections, President Muhammadu Buhari summoned an impromptu meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As reported by The Nation, President Buhari disclosed this development, stating that the meeting was all part of efforts to ensure things are on the right track for the elections.

He stated this at a public function in Abuja for commissioning and handing over security equipment valued at over N12 billion to the military and Nigeria Police Force.

While speaking at the event, he said he had been grounded in the electoral body for the five minutes he kept the CACOVID group waiting, reminding all that everything needed to be done for a successful election to be achieved.

President Buhari said:

“I’m being grounded by INEC. You know next Saturday is a great day for us and I take instructions from INEC so that I make sure there’ll be no excuses for the successful election.”

INEC Commences Distribution of Sensitive Materials Ahead of Presidential Election

Meanwhile, the distribution of materials and all the necessary items and resources required to conduct an election signals that the election is near.

Materials to be distributed include ballots, voting machines, ballot boxes, and other items that voters will use to cast their votes.

About 48 hours before the presidential and National Assembly elections, INEC commenced the distribution process across Nigeria.

Naira Scarcity: INEC Finally Receives Cash From CBN Ahead of 2023 Elections

In another development, the electoral umpire of Nigeria, INEC, says it has received cash from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The commission said that its Resident Electoral Commissioners collected the funds from CBN offices in the zones.

According to INEC, the money will be used for its logistics and transport activities during the 2023 elections.

