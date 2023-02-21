The Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party is set to organise a meeting for all candidates within the party

The meeting, some party sources have said will take place virtually via Google meet across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria

A source within the party said the meeting will create an opportunity for the PDP and its leaders to showcase its avalanche of membership in the country

One of Nigeria's leading opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded plans to organize a virtual meeting between its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and all the candidates of the party across the 774 LGAs across the country.

A source within the administrative department of the PDP's campaign office confirmed to Legit.ng that the meeting is a continuation of the party's mop-up campaigns in the close-out of the 2023 general elections.

Atiku Abubakar will be having a meeting with all the PDP candidates across Nigeria. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the meeting will also provide all the candidates of the party an opportunity to interact with each other, resolve their differences and make proper plans ahead of the presidential and National Assembly polls scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25.

Recall that the PDP had a similar meeting on Sunday, February 20, 2023, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, where Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other party leaders met with the National Assembly Candidates, in its final push to victory.

The virtual meeting, the source said is another opportunity for the PDP and its leaders to showcase its avalanche of membership in the country.

According to the source, the meeting is also a PDP's way of boosting the morale of party members ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The source said:

"This is the first time a political party is organizing such a meeting with all its candidates since the inception of this fourth republic in 1999."

