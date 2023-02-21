A bus conductor has been spotted with point of sales machine while calling passengers to enter his bus in Lagos

In a viral video, the conductor was seen calling Ketu, Ojota, Mile12, and adding PoS machine is available for passengers without cash

Some Nigerians who have reacting to the development commended the development while others are of the view the it could be used to fraud people

As the menace of naira scarcity continued to bite deeper on Nigerians, a conductor in Lagos state has been seen calling passenger while telling them that point of sale machine was available as it was seen on his hand.

According to The Punch on its Twitter page, the video video of the conductor was shared on Monday, February 21, he was seen saying, “Ketu, Ojota, Mile12, PoS.”

The development looks strange as it came at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari's naira redesign policy has kept many Nigerians stranded, and the people could not access their money.

Some Nigerians then took to the comment session to react to the development.

Osteve said:

"I just love the 9ja spirit. I wish our political rulers could see beyond their nostrils".

Reuben Matthew believes it will stop the commercial drivers from paying the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), popularly known as Agbero in the state.

He said:

"At least they will not have to pay any money to those useless agbero. Nice one."

@ife_cyntia said in pidgin that no one can complain that he cannot go out because of the new naira policy.

"The conductor no wan hear say na the new naira policy go make you go commot."

Sharon Olofintuyi expressed of the possibility of fraud through the means. She said:

"Wait until they begin to sweep people’s account empty."

Lekan Bambo said:

"Much better & a brilliant idea."

See the video here:

