Yola, Adamawa - I less than 8 day to the presidential election, no less than 5 political party collapsed their structure for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The political parties are Action Peoples Party (APP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance (AA), and National Rescue Movement (NRM), Channels Television reported.

Names of political parties that collapsed structures for PDP, Atiku Abubakar

The parties disclosed the development at the PDP's grand finale presidential campaign rally in Adamawa state.

Yusuf Dantele, the national chairman of the APM, who spoke on behalf of other political parties' national chairmen, said the decision of the parties was due to the fact that Atiku is the right man to drive Nigeria to promise land.

Dentele then disclosed that the parties would be participating in the country's governorship and national and state assemblies elections.

The largest opposition also received decampees from other political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council's members.

No less than 6 governors of the PDP attended Atiku's presidential campaign rally which was held at the Ribadu Square in Jimeta-Yola.

They are Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), and Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the sixth governor in attendance, is the vice presidential candidate of the PDP.

