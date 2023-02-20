Emerging reports have confirmed the killing of three suspected shooters who invaded Awada Police station near Obosi, Anambra State.

As reported by The Nation, the three suspects attempted to raze down the police state but were killed during a shootout with the police.

The Anambra police command revealed that two AK47 and several vehicles were recovered after foiling the attack. Police: NPF HQ

In a statement, Christian Aburime, the press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, revealed this development.

He revealed that the two AK 47 and vehicles used for the failed operation were recovered.

Aburime said:

“Again, in the early hours of today 20/02/23 these evil people, arsonist and murderers (UGM), made another deadly attempt to burn down Awada Police Station, near Obosi, Anambra State.

“They were repelled by gallant security personnel with 3 members of the gang taken down after exchange of gun battle

“Two AK 47 were recovered with the vehicles used for the failed operation by the gang.”

Source: Legit.ng