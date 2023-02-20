Global site navigation

Local editions

Tension in Southeast 3 Death Recorded in Fresh Police Station Attack
Politics

Tension in Southeast 3 Death Recorded in Fresh Police Station Attack

by  Segun Adeyemi

Emerging reports have confirmed the killing of three suspected shooters who invaded Awada Police station near Obosi, Anambra State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As reported by The Nation, the three suspects attempted to raze down the police state but were killed during a shootout with the police.

Police, Gunmen
The Anambra police command revealed that two AK47 and several vehicles were recovered after foiling the attack. Police: NPF HQ
Source: UGC

In a statement, Christian Aburime, the press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, revealed this development.

He revealed that the two AK 47 and vehicles used for the failed operation were recovered.

Aburime said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Again, in the early hours of today 20/02/23 these evil people, arsonist and murderers (UGM), made another deadly attempt to burn down Awada Police Station, near Obosi, Anambra State.

Read also

BREAKING: Court gives verdict on INEC engaging MC Oluomo to distribute election materials

“They were repelled by gallant security personnel with 3 members of the gang taken down after exchange of gun battle
“Two AK 47 were recovered with the vehicles used for the failed operation by the gang.”

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel