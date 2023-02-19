Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some candidates contesting on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) have abandoned their tickets and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This is somewhat surprising as the party, through its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is currently riding on the wave of support from the youth demographic.

Some top Labour Party candidates have defected to the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Here is a list of some of the notable LP candidates who have dumped the party for the ruling APC.

Bashir Bashir

Bashir Bashir is the Labour Party governorship candidate in Kano state but he has reportedly dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bashir made the shocking defection on Sunday evening, February 12.

He was reported to have held two meetings with the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as well as the vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima in Lagos and Abuja and agreed on the defection terms.

Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho

Similarly, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Jigawa state, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho, has abandoned his aspiration and joined the APC.

His defection was recently announced by Habibu Nuhu Kila, an aide to Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa state.

Alhaji Sule Dansadau

The deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Zamfara state, Alhaji Sule Dansadau, has also left the party for the APC.

He defected alongside Yahaya Audi Mafara, the Zamfara West senatorial candidate; Alhaji Sani Yusuf Danmasami, Zamfara Central senatorial candidate and Engineer Adamu Yakubu, the candidate for the Zamfara North senatorial seat.

Tinubu or Peter Obi? Atiku ruled out as Stears' poll predicts winner of Nigeria's 2023 presidential election

In another report, a predictive poll by Stears, a pan-African data company, said Peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election if there is a high turnout of voters.

However, the poll predicts Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer, will win if there is a low turnout of voters.

Meanwhile, the basic poll results by Stears Business show Peter Obi holding a healthy lead (27%) over his more established rivals. Tinubu has 15% while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 12%. The silent respondents make up 37%.

Source: Legit.ng