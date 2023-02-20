14 APC governors are clearly at odds with the CBN over its naira redesign policy that has plunged Nigeria into a serious crisis

Amon these governors are Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nasir El-Rufai, Mai Mala Buni, Yahaya Bello, and Bello Matawalle

The governors, following a crucial meeting on Sunday, February 19, in Abuja said they are all on the same page with respect to the policy

Abuja - It is obvious that Nigerian governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are the ones at the forefront of the war against the naira swap policy which is being implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the supervision of Godwin Emefiele.

These APC governors were among those who attended an emergency summoned and convened by the ruling party's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Sunday, February 19, in Abuja.

Legit.ng, gathering information from reliable sources, has compiled a full list of the governors who were both attendees at the meeting championing the battle against the CBN's initiative.

Below is the full list of the governors:

Governor Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau) Governor Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) Governor Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger) Governor Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) Governor Yahaya Bello (Kogi) Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) Governor Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) Governor Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) Governor Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) Governor Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa). Governors Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina) Governor Hope Uzodinma (Imo)

Resolution of APC governor on CBN's naira redesign policy

During their meeting with Adamu on Sunday, the APC governors, under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), made it clear that they are all on the same page concerning the cash crunch.

Speaking on this position, the PGF's chairman, Governor Bagudu said all the parties at the meeting endorsed the resolution.

His words:

“We are on the same page. The APC Governors Forum, the NWC is one party. We are all together."

Bagudu also expressed satisfaction with the presidential campaign rallies of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu across Nigeria ahead of the February 25 election.

The northern governor stated:

“The chairman (Abdullahi Adamu) said the Governors and the party are the same and I am very proud about the conduct of our campaigns by our presidential candidate under the able leadership of our party led by Abdullahi Adamu and the DG of the Campaign Council and the governors alongside all our APC candidates across the country who have been doing a tremendous job of mobilizing Nigerians.”

See the governors during their meeting in a set of photos shared via Twitter by the APC:

