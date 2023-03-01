Global site navigation

Local editions

"I Will Be Your Servant": Tinubu Promises Nigerians In Acceptance Speech
Politics

"I Will Be Your Servant": Tinubu Promises Nigerians In Acceptance Speech

by  Bada Yusuf

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has promised Nigerians that he was coming to be the country's chief servant and serve the country with all that he has gotten.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The president-elect then appealed to opposition parties as well as his challengers to support him in making Nigeria's dream come through.

Bola Tinubu/APC/2023 Election/Tinubu's speech
Tinubu promises to be the chief servant of Nigeria Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

During his acceptance speech, Tinubu told his challengers that "Let’s collaborate and work together. I promise to work with you.”

Present at the acceptance speech was his vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima; the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC); progressives governors and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel