Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has promised Nigerians that he was coming to be the country's chief servant and serve the country with all that he has gotten.

The president-elect then appealed to opposition parties as well as his challengers to support him in making Nigeria's dream come through.

Tinubu promises to be the chief servant of Nigeria Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

During his acceptance speech, Tinubu told his challengers that "Let’s collaborate and work together. I promise to work with you.”

Present at the acceptance speech was his vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima; the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC); progressives governors and others.

Source: Legit.ng