Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed to Nigerians that they can now confirm the location of their polling units in simple ways.

According to INEC, this can be done through SMS or the commission's website. This was disclosed in a statement on Friday, February 14.

INEC said Nigerians can check their polling unit locations through SMS or the commission's website. Photo credit: Nnnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

According to the INEC chairman, the commission has introduced technological innovations to make voting more credible and result management more transparent.

He said the commission noticed that during the mock accreditation exercise, some voters turned up at the wrong polling units.

Yakubu said other voters may be in the same situation, adding that a reoccurrence must be avoided on election day.

SMS or Website: Simple ways to confirm your polling unit location

According to INEC, to check the location of your polling unit, text the name of your state, last name, and the last six digits of your voter identification number (VIN) to 09062830860 or 09062830861.

Example: FCT MAGAJI 445322

Eligible voters can also visit INEC's website here or here (https://voters.inecnigeria.org/ and https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs) to get the locations of their polling units.

INEC releases number of accredited party agents in 176,974 Polling Units

Meanwhile, INEC has released the number of approved party agents for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to the electoral umpire, 18 political parties registered 1,500,000 agents for the polls. The party agents will work across the 176, 974 polling units for the 2023 general elections.

Nigeria has 176,846 polling units but elections would only take place in 176,606 as 240 of the total figure have no registered voters according to INEC.

