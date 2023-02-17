The supreme court has affirmed Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 general election in Benue state.

According to Channels Television, the apex court dismissed Professor Terhemba Shija's appeal against the reverend.

Justice John Okoro-led 5-man panel of justices upheld the candidacy of Alia on Thursday, February 16, after Professor Shija withdraw from the case.

The panel dismissed the appeal on the ground that it was statute barred.

Also, the apex court entertained an appeal filed by a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Missus Aida Ogwuche, who is contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Her counsel Mister Adeboyega Awomolo is asking the court to return her as the PDP candidate for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State.

However, her opponent Mister Francis Agbo wants the court to dismiss the appeal, alleging that Missus Ogwuche violated the law by refusing to resign from her position at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the time she stood for the election.

After taking arguments from the parties, the apex court fixed February 22 for judgment.

Source: Legit.ng