Some suspected political thugs have launched an attack at the home of Barnabas Ofoke, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) House Reps candidate for Izizi/Abakaliki Federal Constituency.

According to The Nation, the attackers destroyed cars and other property in the politician's residence.

Chika Nwoba, the spokesperson of the PDP in Ebonyi, on Friday, February 17, alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The allegation that the APC in involved in the attack could not be independently verified.

According to Nwoba, the compound of Ofoke where the house was located has been designated venue of the governorship rally of the PDP in the local government on Friday.

The local government is also the constituency of the APC governorship candidate and the speaker of the Ebonyi state house of assembly, Francis Nwifuru.

the statement reads:

“Today is the PDP governorship campaign rally in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State. Yesterday by 2 o’clock in the night, thugs working for the APC governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru invaded the compound of the PDP candidate for Izzi/Abakaliki Federal Constituency, Hon. Barnabas Ofoke and shattered the house, vehicles and sent occupants away."

