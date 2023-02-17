There is no possibility that President Muhammadu Buhari will be supporting the takeover by an interim government

This assurance was given by a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central at the Eighth Senate

Shehu Sani's assurance followed claims by Governor Nasir EL-Rufai that the CBN governor and some other leaders are plotting a military takeover

A former lawmaker of the Eighth National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the claim by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, that there are plans by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and other leaders within the government to make way for a military takeover.

In a tweet posted on his personal Twitter page, Sani on Friday, February 17, said it is impossible to believe that President Muhammadu Buhari is nursing the idea of a military government.

Shehu Sani has said it is impossible that President Buhari is nursing the idea of an interim government. Photo: Nigerian Senate, Kaduna Governor

Describing the claim by El-Rufai as fiction, Sani said the governor is playing the author in the script being played to Nigerians,

His words:

"It’s impossible to believe that the President who inaugurated a transition committee will at the same time be muting the idea of an interim Government.

"Interim Gov’t is a work of fiction by its authors."

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani opinion

Reacting to the tweet by the former lawmaker, some Nigerians said people fabricate all sorts of claims once they are sure of losing out of a game or anything.

A tweep, @elvoncitas said:

"When people are scared of losing elections they say all manner of things to truncate the system."

For another tweep, @highlandre1, the president has done everything to give Nigerians a free, fair and credible election.

He said:

"President Buhari has shown everything possible to give Nigerians an election we can all be proud of, but potential losers are singing different songs to derail the process."

It's unfortunate that politicians are using this moment to unsettle the country. People's votes must count!

