President Muhammadu Buhari's broadcast on Thursday morning has been described as an executive rascality

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, an activist and senior advocate, said this while kicking against the president's move on the supreme court judgment

The legal practitioner said Buhari is currently a contempt of court over his disobedience to the supreme court ruling on the federal government's naira redesign policy

President Muhammadu Buhari has been said to be in contempt of the supreme court by a human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa.

The activists made the claim while reacting to the President's broadcast on Thursday morning, February 16, on the validity of the old naira notes, The Nation reported.

Lawyer describes Buhari's broadcast as executive rascality Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Activist describes Buhari's broadcast as executive rascality

Adegboruwa described President Buhari's proposition that is against the supreme court's order that all the old notes should remain legal tender as "executive rascality."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The human right lawyer slammed the president for his attempt to “overrule the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

On Wednesday, February 15, the apex court halted the federal government's move through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or any other agents from enforcing the February 10 deadline for using old naira notes.

Latest about President Muhammadu Buhari, APC, 2023 election, naira scarcity, naira redesign

Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara state have approached the court for an interim injunction against the federal government's naira redesigns money policy.

Justice John Okoro-led 7-member panel in an unanimous maintained that the "interim injunction" will remain valid “pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiffs/applicants’ motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

While ruling on Wednesday, the supreme court barred the federal government and its agency from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes to continue not co-exist.

Presidency: Buhari meets Tinubu ahead of poll

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari met with Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential standard-bearer in the 2023 presidential elections, in Aso Rock shortly after the Supreme Court ruling on CBN's naira redesign policy.

Buhari's meeting with Tinubu was shortly after the apex court adjourned its decision on the case between some governors and the CBN naira redesign policy.

Another source in the presidency disclosed that Buhari was late to the national executive council meeting because he was monitoring the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng