The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has again emerged as the winner of the third and final poll commissioned by the Anap Foundation

The poll conducted by NOI Polls Limited (NOIPolls) stated that Obi led with 21% of registered voters proposing to vote for him

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate came second in the poll as 13% proposed to vote for the former governor of Lagos state

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the third and final poll commissioned by Anap Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited (NOIPolls) has predicted victory for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate.

In a statement released on Wednesday, February 15, Anap Foundation said Obi remains in the lead while the All Progressives Presidential Candidate (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, occupies the second spot.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is in the third spot while Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) emerges fourth.

How Peter Obi led Tinubu, others

According to the poll, 21% of registered voters proposed to vote for Obi if the presidential election were to be conducted today while 13% proposed to vote for Tinubu.

"Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was third with 10% and Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso was a distant fourth with 3% of voters proposing to vote for him," the statement read.

2023 presidential election too close to call despite Peter Obi's lead - Anap Foundation

Despite Obi's lead, the foundation submitted that the 2023 presidential election is too close to call especially because of the high percentage of undecided voters.

"Given the large pool of Undecided Voters and/or those who Refused to disclose their preferred choice, Mr. Peter Obi’s 8%-point lead at this stage is significant, but not sufficient to separate him from a leading pack of candidates scoring 13%, 10% and 3%.

Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 23% and 30% respectively," the statement read.

Source: Legit.ng