President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, hours after the Supreme Court adjourned the suit filed by state governments to challenge the naira redesign policy of the apex bank till February 22.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed to Channels TV that the CBN governor was indeed expected to see the President and believes that he met with him after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, February 15.

On rumours making the rounds that the President may be mulling an extension of the validity of the old naira notes by 60 days, the presidential spokesman said he is not in a position to confirm or deny the narrative.

Source: Legit.ng