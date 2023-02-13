The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has met with the young boy seen in a viral photo standing with his arms outstretched in front of his convoy during the campaign rally in Lagos state.

According to Punch newspaper, the teenage boy was identified as Yusuf and he is 15-years-old.

The photo of 15-year-old Yusuf went viral when he was captured by a photographer standing in front of Peter Obi's convoy during the Lagos state Labour Party rally. Photo: Peter Obi

In a news viral picture that storm the internet on Monday, February 13, Yusuf was seen all smiles and side by side with the Labour Party presidential candidate.

