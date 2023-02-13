Nigerians across the globe has been assured of Independent National Electoral Commission's commitment to delivering a credible, free and fair election

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu over the weekend

Yakubu while speaking to some electoral officers said that the commission does not have a preferred candidate or political party in the 2023 general elections

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Nigerians that the commission is non-partisan in line with its mandate to deliver credible and fair elections across Nigeria.

Speaking in a fresh video released on the commission's social media pages, Yakubu said that INEC is not supporting any political party or candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He said the commission is only interested in ensuring that the guideline of the electoral process for the country is maintained.

Addressing the Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) for the 2023 general election in Abuja over the weekend, Yakubu called for neutrality from all electoral officers.

His words:

“INEC is not a political party. INEC has no candidate in the election. Our commitment is to the process and we will make sure that the process is what we say it should be so that the choice made by Nigerians will determine the outcome of the process.

“You are the people who supervise those who will work at the most important level, the polling unit level. That is the only place where voting takes place.

“The collation officers at the polling units level are collating results from the PUs. When collation officers at the PU go to the local government level, they are collating results from the PUs."

