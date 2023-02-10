Nigerians have been sensitised on how to vote in the forthcoming general election.

The sensitisation was carried out by the Young Ladies in Politics group across the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory.

The group which was led by Hon. Dr Izekor Loveth embarked on the massive sensitisation to educate market women, artisans, young men and women, first time voters among others.

The sensitisation was on how to can effectively cast their vote without any error.

Meanwhile, the group also declared their support for former vice president Atiku Abubakar who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election.

Dr Izekor Loveth added:

"And we must protect our votes:muscle to make sure that his excellency Atiku Abubakar and every other PDP candidates emerge winner after the election."

2023 Polls: INEC Explains How Winner of Presidential, Legislative Elections Will Emerge

Meanwhile, the 2023 general election is getting closer than ever, and the stakes are high on who takes up the baton of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the build-up to the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to sensitise Nigerians and electorates on the electoral practices of the country.

In this article Legit.ng has put together a summary of how the winner of the 2023 elections will be determined at the presidential and legislative polls.

According to Yiaga Africa's election advisory document My Election Buddy, made available to Legit.ng, the legal requirements for declaring a winner in the presidential and legislative polls differ. INEC can only announce a winner if specific legal requirements are fulfilled. For legislative elections, winners emerge through a Simple Majority. Any candidate with the highest number of votes is declared a winner.

2023 Elections: Nigerians Get Electoral Education on How To Make Informed Political Decisions

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the 2023 general election in Nigeria has the best outcomes for the people.

Specifically, the advocacy group has commenced training and public enlightenment to make this possible.

According to them, public enlightenment will go a long way to help in the success of the general elections.

