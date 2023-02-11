APC flagbearer and President Muhammadu Buhari held a close door meeting at the Villa and the details have remained unknown

According to reports, Tinubu met with Buhari after abandoning the dinner held in his honour by the APC sister network in Abuja on Friday, February 10th

Although the details might not be unconnected to the last-minute preparation for the 2023 presidential election, which is slated to hold on Saturday, February 25th

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, at his official residence at the State House, on Friday, February 10th.

Tinubu had abandoned the ‘Meet the mentor’ dinner held in his honour by the APC Progressives Sisters Network at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, and apologised to the organisers that he had an important meeting with the president at 9.45p.m, THISDAY reported.

Buhari meets with Tinubu at Villa, a few weeks before the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Agenda of the meeting is unknown

Although the agenda of the meeting Buhari had with Tinubu has not been made public but close revealed it might not be unconnected with last-minute strategies and logistics connected with the presidential election scheduled to be held in two week- time, a report by The Punch newspaper confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Buhari/Tinubu meeting at the State House ended at about midnight. No statement on the meeting was issued.

