Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communications of the PDP PCC, has said he has moved on after losing the party's presidential ticket

The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation also dismissed the claim that the north is dominating the leadership of the party and wanted the south to be vice

According to Momodu, the crisis rocking the PDP started when Nyesom Wike of Rivers state lost his bid to become the vice presidential candidate of the party

Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, has said he always sees Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as the poster boy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDO).

The veteran journalist also dismissed the claim that the north is dominating the party and has relegated the south to the position of vice president.

Dele Momodu reveals how PDP crisis started, blames Wike Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Why Wike, other G5 governors want Ayu to step down as PDP national chairman

Wike and 4 governors of the PDP have distanced themselves from the campaign of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, until the national chairman of the party, Iyochia Ayu, resign in the name of justice and fairness.

Ayu, who publicly said he would step down as national chairman of the PDP if a northerner emerge as the presidential candidate of the party has refused to honour his words and this has fueled the crisis rocking the party.

But Momodu said the brouhaha became heated when Wike failed in his bid to become the running mate of Atiku after the presidential primary.

Latest about PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Dele Momodu, Nyesom Wike, 2023 election

He said he has always admired Wike because he performed excellently well as the governor of Rivers state but noted that he has moved on because the party is supreme.

According to Momodu, he also lost in the PDP presidential primary and he has moved on, adding that the party has been fair to its southern bloc and he is fully supporting his party's flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, and the running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

