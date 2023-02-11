Unknown gunmen have killed 3 police officers attached to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's advanced security team in Anambra

The officers were said to be part of the advance security team of the PDP vice presidential candidate and were travelling to Abia ahead of the PDP rally in Umuahia

Anambra state police command said the remains of the officers have been retrieved while the operatives are already tracking the killers

Awka, Anambra - As the presidential election holds in 2 weeks' time, 3 policemen attached to the explosive ordinance department (EOD) of the Delta state police command have been gunned down by gunmen in Anambra.

The spokesperson of the police in Anambra, Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed that the police operatives were killed along the Isheke road, Ihiala LGA of the state on Friday, February 10, The Cable reported.

Gunmen kill 3 police officers from Okowa's security team Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Details of police men attached to PDP vice presidential candidate security team

Tochukwu added that then officers were killed on their way to Abia on an official journey, adding that their van was set ablaze by the attackers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was also reported that the officers were among the security personnel attached to Governor Ifeanyi of Delta state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

Latest about PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, Atiku Abubakar, 2023 election, Abia, Anambra

It was also learnt that the police personnel were part of the advanced security team of Governor Okowa travelling to Abia.

The PDP is expected to hold its presidential campaign rally in Umuahia, the Abia state capital today, Saturday, February 11.

Anambra state police command disclosed that the bodies of the deceased have been retrieved while the police are currently tracking the killers.

Tension as Atiku's Campaign DG Escapes Assassination Attempt

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abiye Sekibo, the campaign director of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council in Rivers state has escaped an assassination move.

The PDP chieftain disclosed that the gunmen were putting on police uniforms and set bullets on his bulletproof Land Cruiser Jeep.

Sekibo said he was on an inspection visit to the proposed venue of the PDP presidential campaign venue when he was attacked and the gunmen also set fire to the venue.

Source: Legit.ng