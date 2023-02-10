PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, February 14, announced that there is no cash available for the mobilisation of its ad-hoc staff ahead of the 2023 general election.

Daily Trust reports that the commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had in a meeting with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, requested concessions regarding the naira redesign policy implementation.

INEC has said that the new naira policy might stall its operations during the 2023 elections. Photo: Bashir Ahmad, INEC

The INEC chairman asked that some cash be made available for some peculiarities during the poll, especially in places where electronic transfers of money cannot be made.

While Emefiele assured that the CBN will not be seen as an agent used to thwart February and March 2023 general elections, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Yahaya Bello, said the cashless policy may hamper the polls.

Bello who spoke at a n'orth central stakeholders’ roundtable on the 2023 general elections, organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), said IKNEC needs cash for its operations during the elections.

He said that the cash will enable INEC to coordinate its security and logistics activities but as it stands, the scarcity of the naira may affect this.

Bello's words:

“Before election day, we are going to deploy the service providers. On the night of Friday (the day before the election) in the FCT, we have more than 12, 000 ad-hoc staff that we are going to give cash to.

“None of them will receive a cheque or accept a transfer. I am talking about FCT (12,000), which will require about N5,000 (each) cash on Friday night. Also, those who are going to transport our men, materials and security to the polling units will need cash to do that."

2023 elections: INEC speaks on why MC Oluomo has to move electoral materials During Polls

To distribute sensitive electoral materials in Lagos state, the Independent National Electoral Commission said it will work with the Lagos State Parks Management Committee (LSPMC).

As a result, there has been a barrage of calls against using LSPMC led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

According to INEC, it would not be dealing with MC Oluomo, who is a known loyalist to Bola Tinubu, but the LSPMC as an entity.

2023 election: MC Oluomo writes INEC, makes huge demand ahead of polls

Meanwhile, INEC was earlier urged to allow the Lagos State Parks Management Committee (LSPMC) to distribute sensitive materials on election day.

The call was made by MC Oluomo, the general manager of LSPMC.

Oluomo, also an ally to Bola Tinubu, the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, said his demand became necessary to avoid technical, logistics and deployment challenges that could affect polls in Lagos and other neighbouring states.

