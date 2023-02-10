Atiku Abubakar has made a strong revelation, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, slated to hold on February 25th

The PDP presidential flagbearer disclosed that the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, prayed for him to be Nigeria's leader

The former vice president made this known during his visit to the late Emir's palace in Kano on Thursday, February 9th

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar revealed that the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, gave his seal of approval for him to become Nigeria’s President with prayers.

Atiku made this revelation on Thursday, February 9th, during a visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Channels TV reported.

Atiku makes strong pledge during visit to Emir's palace

At the palace, he pledged to do all in his power to uphold the late Emir’s legacy if elected as the country’s President.

During the visit, Atiku expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and spoke highly of the late Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero, whom he referred to as a great leader and a father figure to many Nigerians, a report by The Nigerian Tribune added.

“Whenever I come to Kano I feel at home. I still could remember the Late Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero. He prayed for me here at this palace to be the President of this country,” the PDP presidential candidate said.

“And today, I seek for your prayers just as I did with our father Alhaji Ado Bayero.”

The PDP candidate also used the opportunity to discuss important issues affecting the country and sought the support of the Emir and the people of Kano in his quest for the presidency.

