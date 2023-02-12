The presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension ahead of polls

The camp of the former Vice President under the umbrella of the PDP New Generation recently staged a mega march in his honour

According to the PDP New Generation, the move was part of its activity to accrue more than five million votes for the PDP bannerman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Generation, Katsina state chapter, has staged a mega march in honour of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 12, the PDP New Generation mobilised thousands of youths to march on the streets of Katsina State.

The PDP New Generation mega March for Atiku was part of its target to accrue more than five million votes for the flagbearer of the party. Photo: PDP New Generation

Source: Facebook

The march, held on Friday, February 10, was led by the special guest of honour, Barrister Ahmed Tijjani Uwais.

The march started from Filin Polo to Kofar Sauri - Kofar Soro - Kofar Marusa - WTC Roundabout - Secretariat Roundabout and ended at the PDP State Party Secretariat.

In his remark, Barrister Ahmed Tijjani Uwais said:

“With the current situation and hardship of the country, Alh Atiku Abubakar remains the best option and solution to Nigeria’s problem.”

He noted that Atiku Abubakar holds the people of Katsina in high esteem because of his mentor, the late Gen Shehu Musa Yar’adau, and will never disappoint Katsina state.

He called on youths to vote for PDP at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, the state coordinator of PDP New Generation in Katsina, Comrade Abba Sada, in his closing remarks, thanked the youths for coming out en mass to show support for the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

He said:

“With PDP, our lives and properties will be secured, with PDP, we will no longer suffer, and with PDP, the new generation will be incorporated into the decision-making of Nigeria.”

Other dignitaries at the event include Alh. Mustapha Shehu Musa Yar’adua (BOT member PDP), Dr Admau Ahmed (SA to Atiku Abubakar), Party officials, LOC chairman Alh. Ali Abu Gidado.

PDP New Generation recently launched a Mop Up campaign across the country for sensitisation and grass-root mobilisation of more votes for the February 25 elections.

This aligns with the organisation’s target to deliver more than five million votes for the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

Source: Legit.ng