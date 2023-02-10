The campaign rally of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer in the 2023 poll received a boost in Sokoto on Thursday, February 9 with a large number of supporters and enthusiasts.

Also, the success of Tinubu in Sokoto has also been tied to the mass defection of the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) chieftains, who formally joined the APC amid the campaign rally.

Some of the opposition party's members that defected to the APC during the presidential rally include the PDP treasurer in the state, Alhaji Murtala Dan'iya and a former commissioner, Kulu Haruna.

The defectors, led by Ummarun Kwabo, were received by the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, at the campaign ground.

Dan'iya, who spoke on behalf of the PDP defectors said their actions were as a result of the good leadership and achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of infrastructural development and his ability to restore peace in the country.

He added that they are committed to ensuring that the APC succeed in the forthcoming general election.

According to him, more groups and individuals that are loyal to Ummarun-Kwabo would also join the APC in the state.

The former PDP chieftain listed those who are expected to join the APC in the coming days which include local government chairmen, special assistants and advisers to governor Aminu Tambuwal and political associates.

Source: Legit.ng