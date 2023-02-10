Sokoto - Two former commissioners in Sokoto state and 127 aides of Governor Aminu Tambuwal have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The defectors include a former commissioner for security and career studies, Col Garba Moyi (rtd) and a former commissioner for science and technology, Hajia Kulu Haruna, Alhaji Umaru Kwabo.

2 Former Commissioners, 127 Aides of Influential Northern PDP Governor Defect to APC

Source: Facebook

They were officially received during the ruling party’s presidential rally on Thursday, February 9.

Receiving the defectors, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu said the PDP in Sokoto state is dead and buried.

Why you should vote for Tinubu, Buhari reveals

Meanwhile, speaking at the rally, President Muhammadu Buhari urged eligible voters in Sokoto to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu to succeed him in order to consolidate his legacies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged Giginya Stadium, the venue of the APC campaign rally, the president declared that Tinubu is the right person to succeed him.

My plans for Nigeria - Tinubu

Earlier, Tinubu said if given the opportunity at the forthcoming election to govern the country, he would tackle the problem of kidnapping, boost agricultural production, and create good markets for farm produce.

On his part, the former governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, affirmed that Sokoto is an APC state and stressed that the party will have a resounding victory in the 2023 elections.

He further disclosed that the APC in the state will reclaim its stolen mandate in 2023, saying more than 70% of Sokoto people are members of the party.

The chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi state, Senator Atiku Bagudu said all APC governors are working assiduously for the party’s victory in their various states.

He noted that the APC governors have formed a united front and have closed rank to ensure that the party coast home with victory at all levels in their states.

Source: Legit.ng