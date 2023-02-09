Ahead of the handover ceremony which will be conducted as part of the activities for the transition of power to the next administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has set up new committees.

Daily Trust reports that President Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to facilitate the process of handing over power by his administration.

President Buhari has approved the inauguration of a transition committee ahead of May 29. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

In an announcement made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Thursday, February 9, councils will be inaugurated on Tuesday, February 14.

The council will be inaugurated by the SGF at the Conference hall of the Office of the SGF with members expected to be seated in person.

The statement signed by the director, information of the OSGF, Willie Bassey said:

“The Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday 14th February 2023 at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF.

"Members are expected to attend the inauguration in person."

Members of the Committee are:

1. Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Chairman

2. Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

3. Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice

4. Permanent Secretaries of the following Ministries and Offices:

5. Defence

6. Interior

7. Finance, Budget and National Planning

8. Foreign Affairs

9. Information and Culture

10. Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)

11. Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs

12. Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)

13. General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)

14. Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)

15. State House

16. National Security Adviser

17. Chief of Defence Staff

18. Inspector-General of Police

19. Director General, National Intelligence Agency

20. Director General, State Security Services

21. Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

President Buhari is expected to hand over power to whoever emerges as president in the Saturday, February 25, election across the country.

Months after the election, May 29, is the slated date for handover ceremonies for the Nigerian government.

