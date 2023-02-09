Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, the deputy to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has denied the claim that he has dumped the PDP for APC

Aminu Abubakar, the director of the press to the deputy governor disclosed this on Thursday, shortly after the news goes viral

Abubakar dismissed the viral statement that his principal has left the PDP for the APC ahead of the presidential campaign rally of the ruling party in Sokoto

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Sokoto - The deputy governor of Sokoto state, Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, has dismissed the claim that he has resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to The Cable, Dan'iya's director of press, Aminu Abubakar, made the dismissal in a telephone chat with journalists on Thursday, February 9.

Sokoto state deputy governor denies joining the APC Photo Credit: PDP Update

Source: Twitter

Sokoto state deputy governor says he is still in PDP

Abubakar said his principal is still a member of the PDP despite the viral letter on the same Thursday that showed that the deputy governor has allegedly left the ruling party in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dan'iya is the PDP senatorial candidate for Sokoto north in the 2023 presidential and national assembly election scheduled to hold on February, 25.

Latest aboit PDP, Aminu Tambuwa, Atiku Abubakar, APC, 2023 election, Sokoto

The deputy governor had moved to succeed Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state during the PDP governorship primary in the state but his principal threw his weight behind Sa’idu Umar.

The rumour of his defection is coming barely 16 days before the presidential election and hours before the arrival of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

PDP is the major opposition to the APC in the forthcoming poll and the party is determined to take over the affairs of the country after being voted out of power in about 8 years ago.

Source: Legit.ng