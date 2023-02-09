Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, the deputy governor of Sokoto state, has announced his resignation from the PDP in the state

The news of the deputy governor's defection is coming hours before the arrival of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the state

Dan'iya's defection would be a big blow for Atiku Abubakar and the PDP as came 16 days ahead of the presidential election

Sokoto - The Sokoto state deputy governor, Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, has resigned his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was learned that the PDP chieftain tendered his resignation letter to the PDP chairman at the Kware Ward, Kware local government area of Sokoto state.

Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communication, announced the defection of the deputy governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahmad noted that Dan'iya defection to the APC came hours before the arrival of Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the APC to the state for his presidential campaign rally.

He tweeted:

"The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, H.E. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party and joined the Progressives movement ahead of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign rally in Sokoto."

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state, is the director general of the PDP presidential campaign council.

Dan'iya, who is the senatorial candidate of the PDP for Sokoto north, had made a move to succeed Tambuwal but the governor supported Sa’idu Umar, who was the secretary to the state government.

The defection of Dan'iya would be a big blow to the PDP and Atiku's ambition as it came 16 days to the presidential election.

