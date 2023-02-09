The senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, was remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre on Wednesday, February 8.

Nwaoboshi's fate on Wednesday came after he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The development is a follow-up to the Court of Appeal's seven-year sentence on the federal lawmaker for a N805 million money laundering charge.

Speaking on the senator's arrest, the commission's head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Wednesday disclosed that he was arrested by EFCC operatives at a hospital in Lagos on Monday, February 6.

Via its Twitter page on Wednesday, the EFCC announced:

"The Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, who has been on the run months after the Court of Appeal Lagos Division convicted and sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment.

The lawmaker who was intercepted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at a Hospital in Lagos on Monday, February 6, was finally remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre today, February 8, 2023, to commence his prison term.

"The Court of Appeal judgement that convicted Nwaoboshi followed an appeal by the EFCC against the judgment of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos, which had on June 18, 2021, discharged and acquitted the lawmaker and his companies."

Source: Legit.ng