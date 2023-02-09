The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has approved the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia for Bola Tinubu's presidential rally

Wike approved the stadium for the APC rally without collecting the required N5m fee prescribed by his executive order

The APC presidential rally in Rivers state being coordinated by Tony Okocha is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, February 15

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has approved the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia for the campaign of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was disclosed by the Rivers state coordinator of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Tony Okocha, at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, February 8, The Punch reported.

Okocha added that Governor Wike approved the use of the stadium without collecting the required N5m fee prescribed by Executive Order 21 from the campaign council.

He added that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free rally which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15.

“Wike in his usual magnanimity has granted the approval of an alternate venue, the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for the presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on February 15, 2023 absolutely free of charge," Okocha said.

Committee set up to ensure successful rally in Rivers state - Okocha

Speaking further, Okocha, who is also the Coordinator, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT-Vangiard in the South-South), said an 11-man committee had been set up to coordinate and ensure the successful hosting of the rally in the state.

He pointed out that the campaign committee in the state had done its homework to ensure that Tinubu wins in the state.

Source: Legit.ng