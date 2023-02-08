Contrary to the claim in a media report, the ruling APC has said it is not pushing for the postponement of the 2023 general elections

APC spokesperson Barr. Felix Morka described the report as a piece of fake news, saying the ruling party is ready for the polls

Morka also said President Buhari has assured Nigerians of his commitment to bequeathing a befitting legacy of a credible, free and fair election

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a media report claiming it is pushing for the postponement of the 2023 general elections.

The ruling party dismissed the media report as a piece of fake news in a statement released by its spokesman, Barr. Felix Morka, on Wednesday, February 8.

The ruling APC said it is ready for the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

"The report is blatantly false and reckless, and bears no iota of credibility," the statement read.

"Beyond its loud headline, the report offers no substantive justifying content aside from its intended purpose of misleading and causing needless anxiety and speculations regarding the upcoming elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Our general election is matter of extreme national importance bordering on national security and corporate integrity of our country.

"It is not and should not become a matter for idle, rash or insensitive speculation by the media or any institution for that matter."

APC campaigning for Tinubu's victory, says Morka

Morka said the APC, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership, has continued to campaign vibrantly for the election of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC spokesman also took a swipe at the campaigns of the opposition parties, describing them as lacklustre and incoherent.

He added that President Buhari has assured Nigerians that he is committed to bequeathing a befitting legacy of a credible, free and fair election.

According to him, the president has "enacted unprecedented electoral reform and innovation" that has placed Nigeria in good stead to deliver the 2023 general election and bolster the country's democratic consolidation.

"We stand ready for the general election, and remain confident that Nigerians will overwhelmingly renew our mandate in a peaceful, free and credible electoral contest," Morka said.

Will Peter Obi win 2023 election? APC reacts to poll that predicts Tinubu's loss

In another report, the APC presidential campaign council rejected the Nextier poll that predicted Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate as the winner of the election.

The campaign council accused Nextier, a public policy advisory firm, of turning itself into a Nigerian Gallup Poll or Ipsos.

It further alleged that the Patrick Okigbo-led organisation seemed to have hidden agenda of creating confusion and problem in the country.

Source: Legit.ng