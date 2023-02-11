Niger state has joined the league of the northern states that challenged the naira redesign policy of the federal government at the supreme court

Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara have earlier approached the supreme court to obtain an interim order restraining the federal government for further implementation of the policy

On Thursday, Kano state became the fourth northern state to challenge the policy at the apex court, alleging that over 20 million people of its state are bitterly affected by the policy

Minna, Niger - Niger state has become the fifth northern state that has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government in court over its naira redesign policy.

A statement on the Twitter page of the chief press secretary to the state governor disclosed the development on Saturday morning.

Niger government sues Buhari over naira redesign policy

Source: Twitter

The statement reads:

"Niger State Government has filed a suit against the Federal government on the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Supreme Court."

List of Northern states that have challenged Buhari's naira redesign policy in court

Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara were the first 3 northern states to challenge the naira redesign policy and sought an interim order from the supreme court to restrain the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from from withdrawing old N200, N500 and N1000 notes from circulation.

The supreme court later granted the injunction after the counsel to the states, M.I Mustapha, argued that over 60 per cent of Nigerians are unbanked, citing CBN statistics and that the policy could return the country to a state of anarchy, city protests across the country.

On Thursday, February 9, the Kano state government filed a suit at the supreme court against the federal government's naira redesign policy, stating that over 20 million Nigerians living in the state are being affected by the policy.

Kano state approaches supreme court over Buhari's naira redesign policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has been dragged to court by another state, Kano, over its naira redesign policy.

In the suit SC/CS/200/2023, the state asked the Supreme Court to declare that President Buhari cannot singlehandedly direct the CBN to change the naira notes.

The state also prayed to the court to stop the FG and the CBN from retrieving the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes from circulation.

