FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria under the directorate of Civil Society Organisations of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to take the message of its campaign manifesto across the country.

The Ambassadors are expected to mobilise votes nationwide, sensitise the voters and preach the message of hope as it is contained in the party's manifesto ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the unveiling of the group Tuesday, February 7, in Abuja, the Director of Civil Societies Directorate, APC Presidential Campaign Council and Senator representing Yobe South Senatorial District, Mohammed Hassan, said the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria is expected to have vote canvassers of 20 people in each of the 176, 846 polling units.

This move is expected to spread across the six geopolitical zones of the federation which should birth a minimum of 3.5 million votes for the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima Presidential bid.

According to the Senator, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria already have structures and coordinators in the 6 geopolitical zones for effective administration, who will swing to immediate action once inaugurated.

Senator Hassan said:

"You will agree with me that our nation is at the cusp of a significant transition program, the outcome of which will have far-reaching consequences not only for this generation but for generations to come.

"Across our towns and inner cities, the need to spread the gospel of renewed hope among our people has become ever so necessary ahead of the upcoming elections.

"It is on the heels of this, that the Directorate of Civil Society Organization which is under the Asiwaju- Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) thought it worthwhile to convene and inaugurate this group of Ambassadors who will be officially commissioned to go to all the polling units to actualise the renewed hope mandate."

In his address, the national coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria and member, Civil Societies Directorate, APC PCC, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu, said the directorate is taking it upon itself to promote the manifesto of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by appointing ambassadors of hope to spread the message of hope, voters canvassers in all the polling units at all levels.

He said:

"They shall be in all the polling units in Nigeria with the bid to sensitise eligible voters in line with the Renewed Hope Manifesto of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency ahead of the February 25 Presidential elections.

"The target of this Organization is to mobilise twenty votes in each of the 176, 846 polling units across the country bring the total votes to be canvassed to 3, 534,920 votes. This is a standard nut not limited to these numbers."

Earlier in his welcoming address, the national secretary, Renewed Hope of Nigeria, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, urged all the coordinators to work hard, show dedication and with a strong conviction to deliver on their mandate.

Ogenyi said:

"We have agreed as a people that we shall mobilise at least 20 votes in each of the polling unit across the country. The renewed Hope Ambassadors will mobilise minimum of 3.5 million votes across the country for Asiwaju's ticket come February 25."

