A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has remanded over 20 persons arrested in connection with a meeting by members of the Atiku Support Organisation in the state correctional centre.

They were arraigned on counts of conspiracy, cultism, and unlawful gathering, a report by The Punch confirmed on Tuesday, February 7th.

The court's verdict

Chief Magistrate Collins Ali after refusing bail application by the defence counsel directed that the suspects be remanded in the correctional centre, before adjourning proceedings to March 22, 2023 for bail consideration.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 7th, during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Benue State, the main opposition party chairman claimed that only people with mental problems will vote for the APC.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Rivers State Government exonerated Governor Nyesom Wike from the arrest of members of the Atiku Abubakar Support Organisation.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been having a running battle with the governor of Rivers state after defeating Wike to clinch the party’s presidential candidate ticket last year.

On Sunday, February 5, there were reports that about 30 members of Atiku's campaign organisation were arrested by armed policemen during a meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

