The national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu has given a cryptic description of those that will vote for the ruling APC and its candidates in the forthcoming election

Ayu who urged electorates not to vote for the APC disclosed that only those with mental problems will vote for the ruling party in the coming polls

He further noted that the PDP is working very hard to resolve its internal crisis ahead of next month's poll

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, revealed the identity of those that would vote for the ruling party in the forthcoming election.

Ayu urged Nigerians not to waste their votes by voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Iyorchia Ayu, reveals those with mental problems will vote for the APC. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayu reveals those who will vote for APC

Speaking on Tuesday, February 7th, during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Benue State, the main opposition party chairman claimed that only people with mental problems will vote for the APC, a report by The Punch confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ayu said,

“All of you know that you have suffered in this country in the last eight years APC, only somebody who has a mental problem will vote for APC. Do not waste your vote.”

Ayu speaks on the PDP crisis

Speaking on the PDP internal crisis, Ayu said reconciliation moves were ongoing and that the PDP leadership was in talks with aggrieved party members.

“The party is not divided. There are a few members who have grievances. We are talking to them. We want to make sure they come back and work with us fully. One week is enough to change everything. This thing has been going on and I want to assure you that we’ll receive everybody back,” he said.

2023 presidency: “I’m counting on Allah for victory,” Tinubu reveals at APC Stakeholders Directorate meeting

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that he is counting on God to win the 2023 presidential elections because "power rests with the almighty Allah".

Legit.ng regional reporter in Abuja, Nasir Dambatta, exclusively reports that Asiwaju made this known at a Town Hall Meeting organized by the Stakeholders Relations Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Sunday, February 5th, 2023.

He explained that a true believer is he who looks up to Devine intervention in all he or she does, including seeking an elective office.

Source: Legit.ng