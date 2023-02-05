Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has shared his opinion on the nation's currency redesign, the new naira notes

The presidential hopeful in a tweet revealed the currency redesign is not peculiar to Nigeria

Obi noted that it is an exercise that comes with inconvenience and pain but has a longterm economic and social benefits

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has revealed his position on the naira redesign.

While backing the move of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obi in a tweet shared on his Twitter page on Sunday, February 5th, and sighted by Legit.ng, urged Nigerians to bear with the CBN.

The former governor of Anambra state noted that although the redesign of the naira notes comes with pain but it has significant long-term economic and social benefits.

Obi tweeted:

"The currency redesign is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is an exercise that comes with some inconvenience and pain but it has significant longterm economic and social benefits. Even though there are improvements that can be made,

"I urge Nigerians to bear with the CBN and Federal Government with the hope that the general populace and Nigeria will harvest the gains that will come with the reforms."

Message to CBN

Obi further urged the CBN to make the new currency available to small depositors to reduce the pains of Nigerians.'

"We equally implore the CBN and the banks to expedite efforts to make the new currency available to small depositors and the unbanked in order to reduce the pains of my fellow Nigerians, especially the underprivileged and those living far away from banks in the rural areas - PO

