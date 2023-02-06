Nigerians are becoming increasingly concerned about the new naira notes as the deadline of February 10, 2023 approaches

The CBN has maintained that no additional extensions would be granted and has urged Nigerians to be patient

The CEO of UBA Bank weighs in on what's going on as the ICPC and other anti-corruption officials intensify their investigation

The redesign of the Naira has continued to generate reactions from ordinary and prominent Nigerians, particularly players in the banking sector.

One of such latest commentaries on the naira redesign is from Oliver Chukwudum Alawuba, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA)

Alawuba who spoke after being conferred with an honorary doctoral degree at the 8th convocation ceremony of the Imo State University, Owerri said the Naira redesign is the best thing that could happen to the Nigerian economy at this time.

Benefits of new naira notes

The UBA chief noted further that commercial banks are working assiduously with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to erase the current hardship faced by Nigerians in accessing the new naira notes.

He further noted that the new policy will stabilize the Naira and make it stronger in the long run, the Nation reports.

His words:

“The redesign of the naira is a positive policy that will support the economy in the long run. It’s true that we are passing though transition period and I believe that the CBN is working with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to make sure that the aspiration and purpose of the redesign come into fruition for the good of the country.”

On the allegations that DMBs are frustrating the intentions of the naira redesign, Alawuba urged Nigerians to focus rather on the positive sides of the policy.

He urged the private sector to work in harmony with the public sector to ensure that the purpose of the naira redesign was achieved.

