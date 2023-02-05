The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to bear with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) pending when the apex bank will find a solution to the scarcity of the new Naira notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The former Anambra state governor made this appeal on Sunday, February 5 in a statement sighted by Legit.ng on his official Twitter handle.

Peter Obi has been tipped by many political pundits as the favourite to win the presidential polls on Saturday, February 25. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As contained in the tweet, Peter Obi said that even though there are improvements that can be made, the currency redesign is an exercise that comes with some inconvenience and pain but it has significant long-term economic and social benefits.

His tweet reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I urge Nigerians to bear with the CBN and Federal Government with the hope that the general populace and Nigeria will harvest the gains that will come with the reforms."

Obi further appealed to CBN to help ease the pain of the masses and make the new naira notes available to stabilise the economy as well as the exchange of commodities for the day-to-day activities of Nigerians.

He said:

"We equally implore the CBN and the banks to expedite efforts to make the new currency available to small depositors and the unbanked in order to reduce the pains of my fellow Nigerians, especially the underprivileged and those living far away from banks in the rural areas."

Source: Legit.ng