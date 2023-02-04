Okey Ahaiwe, a former chief of staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia.

After a special convention monitored by a team from the Independent National Electoral Commission led by Festus Okoye, Ahaiwe polled a total number of 469 to defeat his closest rivals, the deputy governor of the state, Ude Oko-chukwu and Lucky Igbokwe who scored 12 votes each, Punch reports.

Other candidates in the election were a former chairman of the party, Senator Emma Nwaka, who had zero votes, and a former House of Assembly member, Sampson Orji, who claimed only 11 votes.

A total number of 516 votes were cast during the special congress, and 12 votes were invalid.

Ahaiwe's came about after he secured the support of some of the aspirants including a former Commissioner for Works, Bob Ogu, a businessman, Eric Opia, and a female opponent who stepped down for him.

Declaring Ahaiwe as the winner of the poll, the chairman of the Abia PDP primary and governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, assured him that the party will support him to win the governorship election in the state.

On his part, Ahaiwe thanked the party delegates for electing him to fly the party colour in the forthcoming election.

He said he would bring his experience from the private and government sectors to move the state forward.

