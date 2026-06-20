Ireland Deports 42 South African Citizens on Grounds of Criminality

Ireland has deported 42 South African nationals on grounds of criminality, marking the fourth charter operation of 2026

The flight departed Dublin Airport on June 18, 2026, and landed in Johannesburg the following morning, with families among those removed

Ministers stressed that while Ireland welcomes migrants, enforcement of deportation orders is vital to maintain a rules-based immigration system

Ireland has deported 42 South African nationals on grounds of criminality, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan confirmed.

The charter flight departed Dublin Airport at 15:30 on Thursday, June 18, 2026, and landed in Johannesburg at 04:00 (Irish time) on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Ireland enforces deportation orders as 42 South African nationals depart Dublin on charter flight. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Ireland government, the group included 9 men, 18 women and 15 children, all of whom were part of family units.

Fourth deportation charter flight in 2026

This marks the fourth deportation charter flight of 2026. Previous operations this year have removed 130 people from Ireland, including 67 EU citizens, also on grounds of criminality.

In 2025, six charter flights removed 205 people, while 4,700 deportation orders were signed — a 96% increase compared to 2024. So far in 2026, 2,108 deportation orders have been signed.

Ministerial statements on deportation orders

Minister O’Callaghan emphasised the importance of a rules-based immigration system:

“Our immigration system must be rules based and robust. The enforcement aspects of our laws, including deportation orders, are an essential requirement for the system to work effectively and to ensure there is public confidence in the application of our legislation in this area.”

He also noted that the majority of South African nationals in Ireland are legally resident and contribute positively to society.

Minister of State Colm Brophy added:

“It is necessary to recognise that Ireland welcomes migrants as they play an important role in our economic, social, and community life. However, they must enter through the various legal pathways available and abide by the laws of the State.”

Costs and logistics of deportation flight

The charter flight was provided by Air Partner Ltd at a cost of €735,000 (ex VAT) for a return journey. The deportees were accompanied by members of An Garda Síochána, medical staff, an interpreter and a human rights observer.

Further charter operations are planned throughout 2026.

Voluntary returns and enforcement trends

Voluntary return remains a preferred option for those without legal status in Ireland. In 2024, 934 people opted for voluntary return, rising to 1,616 in 2025. Up to June 12, 2026, 712 people have already availed of this pathway.

By contrast, enforced deportations continue to rise, with charter flights expanding the Garda National Immigration Bureau’s capacity to remove larger groups to the same destination.

US to deport 355 people from West Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected. The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks. According to the official list, the deportees come from several West African nations.

Source: Legit.ng