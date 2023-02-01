Peter Obi has no plan to form an alliance with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation has said

Atiku, Nigeria's former vice president, had said in an interview that he was in talks with Obi and the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso

However, the Obi-Datti campaign organisation's spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, said Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, is not in talks with anyone regarding a possible alliance

FCT, Abuja - The Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation says the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is not in talks with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over a possible alliance ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The campaign organisation's spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, said this on Wednesday, February 1, The Punch reported.

The Obi-Datti campaign said Peter Obi is not in talks with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over a possible alliance. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

According to Tanko, those making the alliance claim are just trying to exploit Obi’s popularity.

“As of yesterday, before we left Numan, there was nothing of such nature. We are busy with campaigns. We are not aware of anything like an alliance.

“I think somebody is just trying to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket. We are right now campaigning in Sokoto and we will be in Zamfara," Tanko was quoted as saying.

Atiku reveals he is in talks with Peter Obi, Kwankwaso weeks before presidential election

Legit.ng notes that the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar earlier claimed that he was in touch with two of his rivals ahead of the national elections.

The former vice president disclosed this while speaking to the BBC Hausa Service.

He said he has reached out to the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi for possible support.

Nigerians react

Melody Ozigi Peter commented on Facebook:

"Atiku is just speaking codedly. He knows it's the turn of the South. As a rational human being, he wants to step down for Peter Obi and he is now pleading with Kwankaso to do same, knowing that it's the turn of the South. Specifically the SouthEast.

"Thank you Atiku for being reasonable for once."

Chimezie Opara Obi said:

"Datti Ahmed should go to the same BBC Hausa service to refute this garbage. This is equivalent to putting Obi on his campaign poster in Bauchi.

"To say that you are in talks with an independent candidate is a subtle way of compromising that person and to water down his reputation in the North. Datti Ahmed should request for an interview as well to put that mischief from Atiku where it belongs.. It's a mischievous campaign strategy."

Owunari Edwin Iyalla said:

"Atiku is our next president. Obi is representing PDP in Labour Party. He is likely going to be a minister or head of Government."

